Social Media News Round-Up: Pinterest Q2, Facebook Music Videos in India & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Pinterest sharing key highlights from Q2 2020 Report, Facebook introducing Official Music Videos in India, and more.

Key Takeaways from Pinterest Q2 2020 Earnings Report

Here are the key highlights from Pinterest Q2 2020 Earnings Report that would aid brands and advertisers with notable updates. Read more here.

Facebook Introduces Official Music Videos in India

Facebook has partnered with T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films to launch Official Music Videos In India. Read more here.

Snapchat to soon allow users to add music to Snaps

Snapchat users will soon be able to add music to their Snaps, finding a new way to express themselves as well as discovering new artists. Read more here.

WhatsApp launches an option to cross-check forwarded messages

WhatsApp has introduced an option to search the forwarded messages on the Web to view other sources of information to verify the content they have received. Read more here.

Twitter to label government and state-affiliated media accounts

New Twitter labels will help users better understand the source and intent of media information they are consuming on the platform. Read more here.

Facebook Chat Plugin now enables more consumers to reach businesses

Facebook Chat Plugin that enables businesses to converse with their consumers on the website has now enabled consumers to chat with the business without logging into Facebook. Read more here.

