Social Media News Round-Up: Twitter translate bio, LinkedIn Sales Navigator & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Reliance Industries Limited looking to invest in TikTok, Twitter launching new developer experience, and more.

Twitter introduces a new developer experience

Twitter has launched a new revamped developer experience, improved by considering feedbacks and rebuilding the developer portal for everything related to Twitter API. Read more here.

ByteDance in conversations with Reliance Industries for investment

Reportedly, Reliance Industries Limited is looking to invest in TikTok and is in talks with Bytedance. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Conversation Settings & Warning Prompts

Twitter updates include the global roll-out of Conversation Settings, and Warning Prompts launched in the testing phase, to improve the quality of conversations on the platform. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches new features for Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has introduced new additions to the Sales Navigator with features that give a better understanding of buyers and maintain a warm relationship with them. Read more here.

Facebook adds context to alert on COVID-19 articles

Facebook will now show users the source and date of COVID-19 related articles in a notification alert pop-up when they are about to share it. Read more here.

Twitter adds translate bio option for app users

Illustrating how the feature could help fans connect with K-Pop artists, Twitter has announced the translate bio option for iOS and Android app users. Read more here.

LinkedIn shares insights on detection of harassing messages

The detection model used by LinkedIn to safeguard users against unsolicited messages takes into account user behaviors and interactions. Read more here.

