Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook Ad Limits, Instagram Reels updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook introducing ad limits per Page, Instagram putting more focus on Reels with new updates, and more.

Facebook is introducing ad limits per page

The ad limits per Page on Facebook will be based on the ad spends, higher the ad spends, the more number of ads will be allowed per Page. Read more here.

Facebook introduces new updates in Watch for viewers and creators

Facebook has launched new personalization for viewers and some important updates for creators such as organic video post-testing. Read more here.

Facebook to enforce new Music Guidelines from October

According to the new Music Guidelines, the use of videos on Facebook Products to create any sort of music listening experience including Live streams will be blocked on the platform. Read more here.

#Testing: Cross-posting Instagram Stories on Facebook app

Facebook is working on an option to let your followers view your Instagram Stories on the Facebook app. Read more here.

Instagram introduces updates to focus more on Reels

Instagram is going all-in on Reels, and prompting more users to dive into the functionality and create short-form videos with the recently introduced updates and experiments. Read more here.

Instagram head shares updates on equity work

Adam Mosseri lists the work done by the team at Instagram to upgrade functioning with respect to ensuring equity on the platform. Read more here.

Twitter tests array of new features

The features are in the testing phase or a part of a limited rollout and include Top Requests in Twitter DMs, Auto-Translation of Tweets, and more. Read more here.

Microsoft Advertising introduces LinkedIn profile targeting

Microsoft Advertising has launched a targeting option for potential consumers based on their LinkedIn profile information – industry, company, and job function. Read more here.

YouTube introduces new mobile app design

The latest YouTube mobile app design launched in India also includes a new spot for the create icon. Read more here.

Facebook launches Campus for college students

Facebook Campus is a new section on the Facebook app, a college-only space for students to connect with classmates and embrace their college community. Read more here.

YouTube Music improves playlists with new updates

YouTube Music has enhanced playlists with new product features such as Assistive playlists, personalized mixes, and more. Read more here.

