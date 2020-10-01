International Coffee Day brand posts blended with aromatic integrations

International Coffee Day brand posts heat up the essence of this beverage and rejuvenate the drowsy day.

International Coffee Day is a revelry rejoicing the beverage, and raising awareness about the plight of coffee farmers which was already a state in despair, but has grown with the pandemic.

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) has announced ‘Coffee’s Next Generation’ as the focus for the International Coffee Day 2020, a global initiative motivating young entrepreneurs in the coffee sector.

The International Coffee Day brand posts fuse with the theme of the day that hails the beverage that accompanies everyone, whether you’re half-asleep or down with a headache.

Nescafe India narrates the journey of coffee through the farm till your cup, mCaffeine leverages the Cartoonist Vikrant Massey for their campaign.

Cafe Coffee Day dedicates the day to the ones without whom we would have no coffee. Durex India explains what can happen over coffee, and taps the Cafe Coffee Day brand image.

Viacom18 Studios, Phantom, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium depict people who have not had a cup of coffee inside them.

More brands stew & brew creative posts.

NESCAFÉ India

mCaffeine

Cafe Coffee Day

Durex India

Viacom18 Studios

Phantom

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Ariel India

Canon India

Black Baza Coffee Co.

WorkTual Desk

