LinkedIn improves video meetings with shareable links

LinkedIn users can now generate and share links of video meetings through LinkedIn messaging and host them on Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom, through the LinkedIn messages.

The feature is now available globally. The functionality is intended to transfer conversations through text messages to face-to-face interactions, and streamline remote collaborations. Although, users would not be able to host video meetings on LinkedIn but only facilitate it through the platform.

Video meetings can be set by clicking on its icon, and then signing in or registering for one of the providers (Microsoft Teams, etc).

Once signed in, users would be able to generate and share unique video meeting links with individuals or groups through messages.

Users have the option to sign in to all providers, choose the one they are comfortable with, or share feedback with LinkedIn to add a preferred service that is currently not available.

The functionality is an addition to the recently launched video meeting tool, and some basic messaging features rolled out to give users more control over their conversations and messages.

The features include edit & delete messages, react with an emoji, bulk manage messages, report inappropriate messages, and invite others to join a conversation.

