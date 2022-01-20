Schbang bags digital mandate for CavinKare brands – Spinz, Nyle & CHIK

As per the mandate, Schbang will be responsible for handling the strategic content and design across all social media platforms as well as performance media for the CavinKare brands.

Schbang has bagged the digital creative and media mandates for CavinKare brands – Spinz, Nyle and CHIK. The company’s northern arm, Schbang Delhi, will be handling the strategic content and design across all social media platforms as well as performance media for the brands.

CHIK Shampoo has brought the Sachet Revolution into the FMCG industry with versatility in its packaging, adapting to the current market situation and its quality has increased its distribution. Nyle, since its launch as a part of Cavinkare Pvt. Ltd. in 1993, has been known for its nature-based solutions to hair care. The brand endeavors to provide natural and safe shampoo made from natural ingredients. Spinz has been one of CavinKare’s flagship brands for the last 25 years, delivering products that specialize in skincare and fragrances.

Amlan Pati, Marketing Head – Digital & Ecommerce, CavinKare, said, “Spinz, Nyle and CHIC are iconic brands that over the years have been revolutionizing the personal care space. We’re now on the mission to bring about a similar revolution with our digital efforts and take our consumer engagement to the next level. We’ve found the perfect partner in Schbang that understands our vision and is willing to take the challenge head-on with us together.”

Amit Dhawan, Head of Business (Schbang Delhi) and Media Sciences, Schbang, commented, “We’re super excited to partner with CavinKare on their digital mission and put our creative, media and tech capabilities to use and help transform their digital presence and connect better with the consumers. All of these three brands have a unique proposition and we’re all set to create a Schbang with each one of them”

