School EdTech Unicorn LEAD launches campaign to boost admissions in affordable private schools

LEAD, a School EdTech brand launched a campaign across TV, Digital, and BTL. The campaign talks about visible learning outcomes of children studying in LEAD Powered Schools.

With the admission season round the corner, many parents are grappling with a dilemma – choosing the right school for their young children and ensuring their academic future. It is a tough decision in light of the pandemic and the resultant disruption in classroom schooling as well as the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Its latest campaign builds on activity-based, practical learning methods that depart from old, lecture-based passive modes of teaching and learning that the parents’ generation was accustomed to.

Conceptualized by TBWA\India and directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign brings a series of two TVCs – one focused on South India and the other one for the rest of the country. Both aim to highlight a visible difference in a student’s learning outcome as parents have endearing conversations and grow cutely jealous of their kids and the evolving nature of the education system.

The first film, ‘Syllabification’ is an endearing story of two fathers bonding over the right way to pronounce big English words by breaking them up into syllables – a trick taught to them by their kids who go to LEAD Powered Schools. The TVC dramatizes the advantages of one of LEAD’s flagship programme, ELGA (English Language and General Awareness), through which students can learn English 1.5 times better than in a regular school.

As the education system continues to evolve, the campaign by LEAD displays cute moments where parents draw a comparison between the education imparted during their times viz-a-viz now, while also enabling them to discover a LEAD Powered School in their vicinity.

Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer, LEAD, said, “The pandemic continues to impact all of us, especially those belonging to the lower economic strata. There are plenty of students who have not gone to school in the past 18 months and this has resulted in severe learning gaps. This is where LEAD comes in. We are building India’s largest network of schools that provide international standards of education at an affordable price. Through this campaign, we want to help parents find the right LEAD Powered School in their vicinity, thereby bridging student learning gaps and enabling parents to provide world-class education to their child, right in their hometown.”

The second film, ‘Aloo Se Electricity’ created for the South market shows a dad who says he would have been a scientist and inventor like his kid, if only he had the opportunity to study in a LEAD Powered School when he was growing up.

While the parents celebrate their proud and emotional moment, they wonder why did they not have LEAD Powered Schools during their time that trained the kids through the ‘learn by doing’ approach.

With this campaign, LEAD highlights how it equips children to bring them on par with students in bigger cities. The TVCs are being aired across multiple GEC and regional channels and will be backed by a lead generation campaign through digital and BTL activation.

Comments