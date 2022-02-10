Coca-Cola India unveils Coke Tables campaign with Diljit Dosanjh for Punjab market

The singer Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled Coca-Cola’s new campaign “Coke Tables” which will go live on TV channels in Punjab and will also have a digital leg. It aims to bring people together to share their meals with the beverage to create magical moments of togetherness.

Diljit Dosanjh, singer and Coca-Cola India brand ambassador has unveiled the company’s new campaign Coke Tables, in Punjab. The campaign will go live on TV channels in Punjab and will also have a digital leg and will be further extended to multiple other states in India this year.

It is in line with the beverage company’s purpose of ‘Refreshing the World and Making a Difference’, which aims to bring people together to share their meals with Coca-Cola to create magical moments of togetherness.

Coke Tables essentially implies that when one places food alongside a Coke– it turns into a ‘table’ – whether it’s a regular dining table, the hood of a car, or even a staircase next to the college canteen. A ‘Coke x Meals’ table is the place where we get together and savor both the food and each other – it is where all conversations happen, and all moments are shared.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director Marketing- Coca-Cola said, “Coke goes really well with food and as a brand, we strive to inspire human connections and togetherness and this campaign does just that – it is a call for people to come together and to share a Coke and a meal! At Coca-Cola, we truly believe anywhere you have food and Coke is a chance to get together to create real magic. And we are ecstatic to have pop-star Diljit Dosanjh kick-start this campaign in Punjab.”

With this new campaign, Coca-Cola India aims to invite people to come together over a Coke and a meal and share magical moments together.

