Crypto Marketing In India – Communicating & engaging to educate

Cryptocurrency is a financial instrument currently booming on social media as a topic of discussion. With newer brands emerging in this sector, here we explore crypto marketing in India and formats used for promotions.

Cryptocurrency is currently in the infant phase of growing to become an established financial instrument in the country. Despite India reportedly having the highest number of crypto owners in the world accounting for an estimate of 10 Cr investors, the masses have polarized opinions and several are not well-versed enough to initiate an investment; this is where marketing comes in.

Cryptocurrency, as a topic of conversation, has substantially grown since 2013, and the financial value of Bitcoin and Tweet Volume around Bitcoin has grown hand in hand. Finance has overall been a hot topic on social networks, and conversations around cryptocurrency have been known to be one of the most heated ones.

Volatility, credibility, reliance, legality, and more of such factors that impact this instrument have been known to have divided takes. Still, “Bitcoin Bros” and finance as a genre of content consumption have grown substantially in the last couple of years.

Educating the consumers has been one of the integral objectives in marketing and here we explore how crypto brands in India are marketing their products and services by educating consumers with engaging and entertaining formats.

Memes

It’s been a while since the usage of memes transformed from being recreational to commercial, and the format has a proven track record for popularizing brands, products, and services. Crypto brands, however, also use memes to educate consumers.

This dialect of communication on social media and a form of advertising is being used to tutor tactics, share disclaimers, explain hard-to-understand terms, and much more. Whether it is gaining engagement or garnering conversion, or transforming audience to target audience, memes are doing it all.

Educational Reels

Google recently reported that videos that help consumers learn something new or interesting are more likely to be viewed and engaged with, and Finance is now a popular genre of content consumption. These factors blend with the significant objective of crypto brands to upskill consumers, and educational Reels become a natural branch of their content marketing efforts.

In-house content creation and collaboration with Finance creators, both kinds have been widely surfacing. Discussing a market dip, introducing a new cryptocurrency, sharing updates about the crypto exchange, highlighting new entrants, explaining financial terms, the crypto brands upskill consumers in a snackable format, and along with marketing their products and services, they also become a source of information, making their social presence, more than just promotional.

Hindi Film Connect

The popularity of Hindi films in the country has been unprecedented and widely evident. Indian consumers only need a line of dialogue to understand the context and the influence and integration of Hindi films has been present in marketing campaigns since the Print ads days when ‘Gabbar Ki Asli Pasand’ was revealed to be Glucose-D.

The new-age crypto brands carry forward this tradition by connecting Hindi Films with their communication. Whether it’s conveying the do’s & don’ts of crypto trading, promoting their services, or simply sharing light-hearted content that humanizes the brand and sustains relatability, the Hindi Film connect simplifies the communication and increases the chances of being embedded in the consumers’ minds.

Topical templates, content marketing branches, snackable formats, and more of such engaging formats are being used by crypto brands in India for marketing the financial instrument that represents a volatile investment, is highly criticized, but boasts unique potential and is a widely discussed topic on social networks.

