Panasonic’s new campaign – AC for Healthier Homes to start with South market

Panasonic India introduced a new 360-degree marketing campaign “AC for Healthier Homes” to promote safe and healthy indoor spaces using smart and intelligent air conditioners. The campaign conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India has been designed to engage millennials who aspire to live a healthier lifestyle and are ready to explore technologically sophisticated solutions. The campaign will be live across electronic, and digital as well as social media channels and outdoor advertising in a phased manner starting with Southern India.

The campaign uses slice-of-life, light-hearted humor to highlight Panasonic’s smart range of Air Conditioners (ACs).

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shirish Agarwal, Head of Marketing Communications and Brand, Panasonic India, said, “Keeping in mind, the changing workplace trends, homes have become a center stage of our lives. Our consumer insight reports tell us that today’s consumer are increasingly conscious of a safe and healthy indoor environment and are seeking appliances that can ensure health and hygiene. Our AC for Healthier Homes campaign takes cognizance of this aspect and conveys the value propositions of Panasonic’s smart ACs through a light-hearted humor-filled conversation that instantly connects with millennials and is quite relatable.”

Joy Chauhan – Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “Today, health is that centre point around which everything moves and rightly so. People are fast realizing that the four walls of their homes may be secure but not necessarily healthy. Brand Panasonic has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation and products with a foresight. The need to have healthy living conditions at home is paramount for today’s consumer. Panasonic’s new age innovative tech solutions aim to cater to this need to stay protected and turn homes into healthy haven. This is quite a remarkable achievement in consumer goods technology and Wunderman Thompson is proud to partner Panasonic in their ‘Panasonic AC Healthy Homes campaign’ for the cautious consumer.”

