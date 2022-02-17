Yahoo elevates Paul Sigaloff to Vice President, Head of APAC

In his new role, Paul Sigaloff will lead sales for the ad technology business across the entire Asia Pacific region and will remain based in Sydney, Australia.

Yahoo has promoted Paul Sigaloff as Vice President, Head of APAC. Sigaloff will lead sales for the ad technology business across the entire Asia Pacific region, effective immediately. Previously, VP of ANZ INSEA, his expanded remit now includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. He will remain based in Sydney, Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Sigaloff said that he’s looking forward to working collaboratively with teams across the region to accelerate growth.

“I’m humbled to step into this role and lead APAC, working with our global leaders to scale the Yahoo business. My aim is simple as I connect with teams across the region – foster a people-first organization that is agile, focused on strategy, and structured to deliver our growth expectations in a human and helpful way,” he said.

“We’re seeing growth across the board for our ad tech solutions, but especially from our demand-side-platform, which grew 152% YoY globally. APAC is a huge driver of that growth. We’ll continue to double down on building sustainable value for our partners as we expand our growing, rich ecosystem. 2022 has started with a bang and there’s tremendous opportunity ahead,” he added.

Ivan Markman, Chief Business Officer, Yahoo, said, “We are aligning our operations to reflect Yahoo’s truly global orientation. Fueled by a unified ad tech stack and unified teams, Yahoo is poised to blaze a path of differentiation, driving success for our customers and partners, and leading the ad tech industry into the future.”

Sigaloff has been with the company for eight years and launched Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media) into the Australia and New Zealand market in 2018. In April 2021, he was promoted to Vice President of ANZ INSEA, expanding his role from Managing Director ANZ to include India and Southeast Asia.

Comments