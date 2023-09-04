SS30Under30: Deadline extended to June 16

Let your success story inspire others, the stage is set; it's time for you to shine. Send in your nominations for Social Samosa 30 Under 30.

If you haven't yet submitted your application for the coveted Social Samosa 30 Under 30, fret not! The deadline has been extended, giving you an invaluable opportunity to showcase your exceptional skills and join the league of extraordinary achievers.

The deadline has been extended to June 16, Friday, 11:59 PM. Nominate now!

Social Samosa 30 Under 30 is a recognition that celebrates the outstanding achievements of young professionals in the field of marketing, advertising, and social media. This prestigious list not only highlights exceptional talent but also provides a platform for emerging stars to gain recognition, build networks, and inspire others.

In recognition of the incredible talent pool and the overwhelming response received, Social Samosa has decided to extend the deadline for applications.

All the nominations received would be evaluated by our Jury panel of Industry Leaders and Practitioners.

Seize this opportunity to let your talents shine and leave a lasting mark on the digital marketing landscape. Nominate now!