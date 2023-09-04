SS30Under30: Guidebook to the fifth edition

With nominations for Social Samosa 30 Under 30 now open, here is a guidebook where you will find every detail of the marquee property.
With Social Samosa's 30 Under 30 nominations under full swing, here’s presenting to you the full guidebook where you’ll get all your questions answered. #SS30Under30 is an initiative to celebrate young, bright, and significant individuals who have made a name for themselves in the Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship Landscape.
The individuals will be judged across the following categories:
- Account Management/ Client Servicing
- Agency Leader Analytics
- BrandManagement/ Marketing
- Content Creator/
- Influencer
- Creative
- Entrepreneurs
- Human Resources Media Planning Operations & Finance
- Strategy
In case you tick more than one box off the category list, feel free to fill out multiple forms in different categories. The fee for each form will be separate.
You can download the ebook here.
It's time to claim the fame for the work you have done. Nominate now!
All the entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel including...
- Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder and CEO at Pocket Aces
- Advit Sahdev, Revenue & Growth Head, Netmeds
- Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder
- Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing, Tinder
- Archana Aggarwal, VP Media, Airtel
- Arnab Mitra, Founder, LIQVD Asia | CEO, DigiBoxx
- Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India
- Dr Kushal Sanghavi, Head- India and SEA Head, CitrusAd
- Harsh Shah, Chief Digital Officer - Wunderman Thompson
- Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip
- MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank
- Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, Mediasmart
- Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental
- Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council
- Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ
To get more inside details on #SS30Under30, stay tuned.
Have more queries? Write to us at events@socialsamosa.com.
Deadline for nominations extended to June 16.