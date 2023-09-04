SS30Under30: Guidebook to the fifth edition

With nominations for Social Samosa 30 Under 30 now open, here is a guidebook where you will find every detail of the marquee property.

With Social Samosa's 30 Under 30 nominations under full swing, here’s presenting to you the full guidebook where you’ll get all your questions answered. #SS30Under30 is an initiative to celebrate young, bright, and significant individuals who have made a name for themselves in the Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship Landscape.

The individuals will be judged across the following categories:

Account Management/ Client Servicing

Agency Leader Analytics

BrandManagement/ Marketing

Content Creator/

Influencer

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Human Resources Media Planning Operations & Finance

Strategy

In case you tick more than one box off the category list, feel free to fill out multiple forms in different categories. The fee for each form will be separate.

You can download the ebook here.

It's time to claim the fame for the work you have done. Nominate now!

All the entries will be evaluated by an esteemed panel including...

Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder and CEO at Pocket Aces

Advit Sahdev, Revenue & Growth Head, Netmeds

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder

Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing, Tinder

Archana Aggarwal, VP Media, Airtel

Arnab Mitra, Founder, LIQVD Asia | CEO, DigiBoxx

Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India

Dr Kushal Sanghavi, Head- India and SEA Head, CitrusAd

Harsh Shah, Chief Digital Officer - Wunderman Thompson

Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip

MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank

Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, Mediasmart

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council

Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ

To get more inside details on #SS30Under30, stay tuned.

Have more queries? Write to us at events@socialsamosa.com.

Deadline for nominations extended to June 16.