FCB Kinnect elevates Kosha Deliwala to Executive Creative Producer

FCB Kinnet has elevated Kosha Deliwala Executive Creative Producer on Tuesday. Sharing in a post on her LinkedIn, Deliwala said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Creative Producer at FCB Kinnect!"

Before assuming her current role at the agency, Deliwala built a career spanning creative production, client management, and editorial work. At FCB Kinnect, she served for several years as Senior Creative Producer, where she was responsible for end-to-end production planning, managing cross-functional creative teams, and maintaining client relationships across major campaigns.

Prior to that, she co-founded PopoKoko Productions, a boutique studio that crafts stop-motion videos for events, brands, and personal milestones, where she gained experience in content creation, visual storytelling, and project execution. She also worked as a Marketing Manager at IIDE - The Digital School, where she contributed to brand communication and digital outreach efforts.

Earlier in her career, Deliwala worked as an Editorial Assistant (Web) at 'National Geographic Traveller India', where she was involved in digital content curation and editorial coordination. Her professional journey began with a client servicing role at FCB Kinnect, giving her early exposure to the advertising and agency ecosystem.