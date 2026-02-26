Instagram expands TV app to Google TV in the US

Instagram is expanding access to its connected TV app to Google TV devices in the United States, allowing users to watch Reels on their television screens.

The app, which launched on Amazon Fire TV devices in December 2025, offers a viewing experience similar to YouTube, with an interface designed for easy navigation using standard TV remotes. Users can sign in with their Instagram accounts and add up to five accounts per household. Reels are organised into interest-based channels such as music, sports, travel, and trending content, and videos play automatically with sound for hands-free viewing.

Chief Adam Mosseri announced the expansion on Threads, saying, “We're expanding Instagram for TV to Google TV devices in the US starting today. Excited to bring this experience to more TVs and hear what you think as we continue to make it better.”

The TV app is designed for shared viewing and follows content standards for a broad audience. Reels generally follow the PG-13 rating system used on the mobile app. For teenage users, the TV app applies the same safeguards as Instagram’s mobile platform, including limits on access to certain content, comments, and profiles. Time spent watching the platform on TV counts toward a teen account’s overall usage limits and includes screen time and sleep reminders.

Future updates may include using a phone as a remote, easier navigation between channels, and shared viewing options with friends, as Instagram continues testing features that work best for TV.