Ad spot: Google Pixel, Heinz, Palmonas and more

In this week's ad spot, brands are tapping into cultural moments through Bollywood nostalgia, self-aware sports humor, and practical product innovation that solves everyday frustrations.

First up, jewellery brand Palmonas brings together Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Amrita Rao in a campaign that cleverly revives the iconic 'Jal lijiye' moment from the 2006 film Vivah. Created by SuperFat Studios, the collaboration bridges two distinct Bollywood eras, using familiar pop-culture references to create conversation around the brand. With Kapoor serving as both co-founder and campaign face, the ad demonstrates how memory and influencer-led storytelling can drive cultural relevance beyond simple product promotion.

Next, Google Pixel tried to score a viral win with Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri in an ad that quietly pokes fun at his infamous 2022 contract drama with Alpine. The deadpan spot features Piastri walking into a room where two men replace a painting of Alpine mountains with a papaya fruit, a subtle nod to his move to McLaren. The humor perfectly matches Piastri's famously stoic personality, letting visual jokes and understated delivery create a moment fans immediately connected with across social media.

Finally, Heinz tackles a universal problem with the Heinz Dipper, a patent-pending fry box featuring a built-in ketchup compartment designed for on-the-go dipping. The innovation addresses real frustrations: 70% of consumers have spilled ketchup while eating away from home, and 80% have considered skipping condiments due to poor packaging. Launching across eleven countries in restaurants and sports stadiums, the Dipper represents practical design thinking that turns an everyday annoyance into a brand opportunity.

Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out this week.

Palmonas - Brand Ambassador Change ft Shraddha Kapoor & Amrita Rao

Google Australia - Excited on the Inside ft. Oscar Piastri

Liquid Death x e.l.f. Cosmetics - Lip Embalm

Heinz - Heinz Dipper

Skittles - Deliver The Rainbow ft. Elijah Wood - Super Bowl LX

BONDS - Flying Roos Team Briefing ft. Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds

Peugeot - Kittens

Almond Breeze - Jonas Brothers: The Pitch

Philippine Airlines - Safetynovela

Nissan - KICKS - Conquer All Conditions