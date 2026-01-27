Ad spot: Panda Express, Oreo, IKEA & more

This week's ad campaigns might prove that creative storytelling doesn't need to shout to be heard. From ranch animals that double as brand mascots to hand-drawn animation celebrating family, the ads came from ideas that leaned into charm, cultural insight, and a willingness to take the long route to connection.

Oreo took an unexpectedly literal approach in Mexico, introducing the world to Belted Galloway cows, black-and-white cattle whose natural markings mirror the cookie's design. Created by VML's New York and Mexico teams, the campaign doesn't just promote dunking; it reimagines it as a cultural ritual worth celebrating.

Meanwhile, Panda Express chose intimacy over spectacle for its Lunar New Year film. Set in San Francisco's Chinatown, the two-minute animated story follows a young girl hoping to reunite her family for the holiday, only to see her father called away on a medical emergency. What follows is a journey above lantern-lit streets that quietly reinforces the brand's belief that food is an expression of love.

Notably, the entire film was created without AI, relying instead on hand-drawn 2D animation and subtle 3D touches that give the work warmth and authenticity. It was created in partnership with independent agency Opinionated.

IKEA and Memac Ogilvy took a different route in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with ‘Affordable Masterpieces,’ a campaign that reframes affordability through art history.

By pointing out furniture in famous paintings by Matisse, Cézanne, and Munch that closely resembles IKEA designs, the campaign makes a sly argument: timeless design doesn't require a museum budget. The message is light, culturally rich, and delivered with the brand’s self-aware humour, extending into in-store museum-style activations complete with audio narration.

Let's take a closer look at the ads that stood out this week.

