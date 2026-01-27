Ad spot: Panda Express, Oreo, IKEA & more

Ad Spot Latest Stories

From animal mascots to hand-drawn family stories, the ads relied on charm, cultural insight and patience, choosing slower, more meaningful ways to connect.

This week's ad campaigns might prove that creative storytelling doesn't need to shout to be heard. From ranch animals that double as brand mascots to hand-drawn animation celebrating family, the ads came from ideas that leaned into charm, cultural insight, and a willingness to take the long route to connection.

Oreo took an unexpectedly literal approach in Mexico, introducing the world to Belted Galloway cows, black-and-white cattle whose natural markings mirror the cookie's design. Created by VML's New York and Mexico teams, the campaign doesn't just promote dunking; it reimagines it as a cultural ritual worth celebrating.

Meanwhile, Panda Express chose intimacy over spectacle for its Lunar New Year film. Set in San Francisco's Chinatown, the two-minute animated story follows a young girl hoping to reunite her family for the holiday, only to see her father called away on a medical emergency. What follows is a journey above lantern-lit streets that quietly reinforces the brand's belief that food is an expression of love.

Notably, the entire film was created without AI, relying instead on hand-drawn 2D animation and subtle 3D touches that give the work warmth and authenticity. It was created in partnership with independent agency Opinionated.

IKEA and Memac Ogilvy took a different route in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with ‘Affordable Masterpieces,’ a campaign that reframes affordability through art history.

By pointing out furniture in famous paintings by Matisse, Cézanne, and Munch that closely resembles IKEA designs, the campaign makes a sly argument: timeless design doesn't require a museum budget. The message is light, culturally rich, and delivered with the brand’s self-aware humour, extending into in-store museum-style activations complete with audio narration.

Let's take a closer look at the ads that stood out this week.

