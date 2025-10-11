Ad Spot: Perplexity AI, Apple, Skip & more

This week’s ad spot spotlights campaigns that mix humour, creativity, and tech-savvy storytelling to engage audiences across platforms. CarryMinati teamed up with Perplexity AI in a witty skit decoding Gen Z slang like “rizz” and “delulu,” bridging generational language gaps with comedy. The collaboration leveraged influencer appeal and AI interactivity to create a fun, relatable experience for young viewers.

Apple kept the tech humour coming with its “Underdogs: BSOD” ad, taking a playful dig at Windows’ Blue Screen of Death. The eight-minute film follows a startup at a trade show where PCs crash due to a security update, while Macs remain flawless—showcasing macOS’s reliability and creative edge.

In another campaign, Apple also revisited Steve Jobs’ design philosophy in “Design is How It Works,” highlighting how seamless functionality and thoughtful engineering define its products.

In entertainment meets delivery, Skip partnered with Seth Rogen for “The Writer’s Room,” a comedic series where absurd movie pitches get interrupted by Skip’s fast, efficient service. Using meta-humour and witty storytelling, the campaign positions Skip as both a practical solution and a creatively engaging brand.

Let’s take a closer look at all the campaigns that stood out this week.

