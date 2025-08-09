Ad Spot: Vattenfall, Audible, Doritos and more

It’s not every week that you see Samuel L. Jackson promoting wind-farmed seaweed snacks or a Thai fast food brand riffing on Death of a Salesman, but here we are. August opens strong with campaigns that don’t shy away from either absurdity or emotional depth — and in some cases, both. Whether it’s eco-friendly snacks, brother-sister dynamics, or crypto comfort zones, brands are going big on specificity to cut through the noise.
There’s also a visible genre-play happening across the board: romance gets a millennial update in Audible’s steamy “Romantasy” campaign, nostalgic ‘90s porn aesthetics show up in Doritos’ spicy parody, and Creature Comforts-style stop motion helps Coinbase demystify the crypto space. Add in a few snowballs, a singing avocado, and some offbeat stress pills, and you’ve got a very 2025 cocktail of branded creativity.
Here are the 10 campaigns we couldn't ignore this week.