AdSpot: Stayfree, ASICS, Mercedes and more

Stayfree's campaign empowers families to normalise conversations about menstruation, particularly targeting young boys. By urging parents to discuss periods openly, the initiative seeks to dismantle the stigma and shame often associated with this natural process. With its #BetaStayfreeLeAana tagline, the campaign features heartwarming interactions between parents and their sons, illustrating how simple conversations can foster comfort and understanding, ultimately benefiting both sons and daughters. This approach not only educates but also encourages a culture of openness within households.

Meridian Bank's latest ad serves as a stark commentary on the dehumanising effects of viewing individuals as mere numbers. In a visually striking short film, viewers witness a world where people are identified solely by digits, amplifying the feeling of a dystopian reality. Directed by Dan French, the ad contrasts this bleakness with Meridian's promise of personalised service, emphasising their commitment to treating customers as unique individuals. The compelling narrative, paired with unsettling visuals, effectively underscores the bank's mission to humanise banking in an increasingly impersonal world.

On the other hand ASICS has launched an engaging campaign featuring Brian Cox, encouraging office workers to prioritise their mental health by taking ‘Desk Breaks.’ The ad creatively highlights the dangers of sedentary lifestyles, reminding viewers that short movement breaks can lead to improved well-being. With a humorous touch, the PSA effectively conveys the message that taking time away from the desk is crucial for maintaining mental health.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns this week.

ASICS - The Desk Break

The Woolmark Company - Wear Wool, Not Waste

Stayfree - Beta Stayfree Le Aana

BGMI - Anyone se Everyone Tak

Super Money - Meh

Mercedes Benz - In Her Shoes ft Antonio & Stella Banderas

Coca-Cola - Intimate Strangers

Volkswagen South Africa - Your mind is on more than the road

Meridian - World of Numbers