AdSpot: Swiggy Instamart, IKEA, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Google and more

Every week with countless new advertisements hitting the media scene, each vying for attention, Social Samosa's AdSpot handpicks some of the most standout ads. From heart-touching narratives to those with compelling stories and innovative approaches, AdSpot showcases campaigns that truly captivate. These selected campaigns not only celebrate exceptional advertising but also guide brands looking to make a meaningful impact in today's crowded digital space.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Swiggy Instamart's 'Toh phir aaj kya lau? ft. Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh', Thai Health Promotion Foundation's 'Anti-Vaping Campaign', IKEA's 'Here comes the sun' campaign, to Sharon's Google Ads Story, Consumentenbond (Dutch Consumer Association)'s 'Datasnitcher' campaign and Clear Men's 'The Mission ft. Erling Haaland and Vini Jr' campaign.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart's latest ad campaign 'Yeh se leke woh tak', featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, celebrates the convenience and speed of their service. It highlights how one can order a variety of party essentials through their app.

Thai Health Promotion Foundation

The campaign by BBDO Bangkok for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation creatively emphasises the harmful effects of vaping on the lungs. Taking an unexpected approach, it likely uses striking visuals or narratives to vividly depict the physical damage caused by vaping, aiming to shock and raise awareness among viewers about the dangers of this habit. IKEA The "Here Comes the Sun" campaign by Ikea and Åkestam Holst focuses on enhancing outdoor café experiences in Stockholm by utilising sunlight. Through a GPS-controlled billboard and adjustable mirrors, Ikea's initiative aims to maximise sunlight exposure in shaded areas, ensuring that outdoor furniture is utilised optimally. This innovative approach reflects Ikea's commitment to practical solutions and enhancing everyday life through thoughtful design and technology. Google Google's new campaign featuring Sharon Strzelecki, portrayed by Magda Szubanski, showcases the use of Google's AI-powered tools for SMBs, specifically highlighting their effectiveness in marketing for Sharon's hairdressing business, 'Bowled & Beautiful'. The ad emphasises how these tools help SMB owners manage marketing more efficiently, addressing challenges like acquiring new customers amid economic pressures. It focuses on storytelling through long-form content on YouTube, allowing for a deeper engagement with Sharon's entrepreneurial journey and the practical benefits of Google's AI integration.

Consumentenbond

The Dutch Consumentenbond has launched a campaign exposing how tech giants misuse user data by publicly broadcasting private information collected from unaware device users. This demonstration vividly shows how tech companies handle personal data covertly with the campaign raising awareness about online privacy risks, comparing data misuse to someone sharing private details without permission. Additionally, the campaign underscores the need for stronger consumer protections in today's digital world.

Clear Men

CLEAR Men's latest campaign for UEFA EURO 2024 stars footballers Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. as detectives tackling the dandruff mystery. The ad campaign uses crime drama tropes to target content-savvy audiences, marking a shift for CLEAR Men towards more relatable storytelling.