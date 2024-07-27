AdSpot: Urban Company, Mahindra, HSBC, British Airways and more

Every day, our screens are flooded with countless new ads, each vying for our attention. It’s easy for most of them to blend into the background. However, a few exceptional ads manage to break through the noise and truly capture our interest. Social Samosa’s AdSpot curates these standout ads, picking out the most memorable ones from the sea of marketing messages. By highlighting the ads that really make an impact, AdSpot helps you discover these exceptional campaigns. Whether it's for their creativity, emotional pull, or clever messaging, AdSpot showcases the best in advertising, ensuring you don’t miss out on the top advertisements of the week.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Urban Company's 'Chhoti Baat', Mahindra Group's 'Nanhi Kali'' campaign as well as their 'Tribute to Kargil War Heroes' campaign to HSBC's campaign featuring Priyanka Chopra, British Airways' 'Safety Video 2024', Barclays' ''Make Money Work For You', Knorr's 'Fast Food Remix' campaign and lastly iPhone 15's 'NameDrop' campaign.

Here's a look at all of them:

Urban Company - Chotti Baat

Mahindra - Nanhi Kali

Mahindra Logistics Limited - A Tribute to the Kargil War Heroes

HSBC India

British Airways - Safety Video 2024

Barclays - Make Money Work For You

Knorr feat. Ludacris – Fast Food Remix