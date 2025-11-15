Ad Spot: Amazon Prime Video, Starbucks, Google Pixel & more

In this week's ad spot, we see how brands are leveraging star power in vastly different ways, from A-list Hollywood directors and sports legends to internet-famous comedians.

First, Disney delivers its signature holiday magic with "Best Christmas Ever," a new short film directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi. The ad centers on a little girl whose hand-drawn doodle, aptly named "Doodle," comes to life on Christmas Day after Santa mistakes the drawing for a holiday wish. Voiced by Disney Legend John Goodman, the short follows the charming friendship between the girl and her animated creation. It serves as the centerpiece for Disney’s "Make Someone’s Holiday Magic" campaign, capturing a timeless spirit of friendship and imagination.

On the other end of the spectrum, Unacademy's language-learning app Airlearn turns chaos into comedy gold. The ad, written by comedian Samay Raina, stars himself and features a hilarious cameo from Kunal Kamra. Set on a flight, the spot sees passengers demanding announcements in their native languages. As tensions rise, Raina tries to translate but eventually calls Kamra for backup, who appears in a traditional dhoti. The comedians credit their (supposed) new language skills to Airlearn, blending meta-humor and pop culture references to create a viral, social-first hit.

Finally, Google Pixel uses a sports legend to make a powerful point about performance and change. The campaign features NBA champion Steph Curry, a man famously known for his unwavering consistency—from his team to his pre-game routine. Curry explains that for him to switch his phone, the product must be truly game-changing. He highlights how the Pixel's built-in AI, Gemini, helps him draft emails and summarize information, and how AI-powered photo editing can easily fix family photos, proving the phone's helpfulness and superior performance.

Let us take a look at tall the ads that stood out this week.

