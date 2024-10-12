AdSpot: Norwich City, Honda, EA and more

In its new campaign, WWF's ‘A Prescription for Nature’ taps into the healing power of the natural world, aiming to improve mental health by encouraging people to spend just 20 minutes a day in nature. Featuring ITV’s Dr Sara Kayat, the campaign cleverly uses the familiar imagery of a doctor's office but with a twist: prescribing nature instead of medication. The film transports viewers from a clinical space to a serene, sunlit forest, demonstrating how nature can reduce stress and anxiety. The campaign is complemented by a multisensory 'forest den' set up in major UK cities, inviting the public to experience nature's calming effects in the heart of urban life. WWF’s powerful message reminds us that by restoring nature, we can restore ourselves.

In another ad, Norwich City FC’s collaboration with Samaritans for World Mental Health Day delivers an emotional and powerful campaign that shatters the silence around mental health. The ‘1-minute unsilenced’ event, held before a football match, encouraged fans to break the silence and check in on each other. With over 25,000 fans participating, the campaign brought the power of community into sharp focus, reminding us that a simple conversation can make all the difference. Against the backdrop of football, a sport often known for its competitiveness and grit, the campaign embraced vulnerability and empathy, showing how important it is to open up about mental health challenges. The event provided a brief yet impactful reminder that no one is ever truly alone.

Let us take a look at all the eye-catching ads from this week.

