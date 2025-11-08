Ad Spot: Perplexity, Burberry, GAP & more

In this week’s Adspot, Sainsbury’s brings back a beloved classic with The BFG’s Second Helping. The campaign sees The Big Friendly Giant return for a second year, teaming up with a new Sainsbury’s colleague named Annie to save Christmas dinner from the mischievous Greedy Giant, who’s raiding homes for treats from the Taste the Difference range. The film combines festive adventure with heart-warming nostalgia, reaffirming the BFG’s place as a Christmas favourite while spotlighting Sainsbury’s premium holiday offerings. Alongside the story, the retailer is launching BFG-inspired food and gifting items featuring Sir Quentin Blake’s iconic illustrations and a special edition ad highlighting its partnership with Comic Relief to combat food poverty, ensuring this Christmas tale has both magic and meaning.

Burberry, meanwhile, takes a more glamorous route with its Christmas campaign 'Twas the Knight Before…, set at a lavish festive house party hosted by the ever-charming Jennifer Saunders. The short film is a star-studded affair featuring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ncuti Gatwa, Naomi Campbell, and Son Heung-min, all dressed in their Burberry best, from iconic trench coats to checked cashmere scarves. With touches of 90s camcorder nostalgia, bursts of British humour, and perfectly timed product placement, the campaign captures the cozy chaos of the season. Guided by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, it extends beyond the screen with a wider retail activation, including a Burberry Christmas tree at Claridge’s, wrapping together heritage, style, and festive sparkle.

Rounding out the week, Perplexity’s campaign Hamilton and André Ask Better Questions turns curiosity into comedy. The short film, The Garage, stars seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and comedian Eric André, who find themselves hilariously out of their depth while tinkering with a motorbike, and turn to Perplexity for instant answers. Their chemistry highlights the brand’s promise of speed, clarity, and confidence, proving that even champions keep asking questions. A second short starring Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae continues the theme, positioning Perplexity as the smart, human-centred alternative to traditional search engines, one that thrives at the intersection of technology, sport, and culture.



Let us take a look at all the ads that stood out.

