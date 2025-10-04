Ad Spot: Tesco, Uber India, Super League Kerala & more

In this week's ad spot, Uber India launched a campaign featuring cricket stars Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin in unusually light-hearted avatars. Departing from their typical serious public personas, the two were shown navigating India’s traffic in Uber Auto, Bike, and Car rides. The films, supported by social-first content, highlighted Uber’s promise of reliable and affordable transportation while framing rides as surprisingly mood-lifting experiences. The campaign was rolled out across multiple regional languages, tapping into local humour and commuter insights. Creative duties were handled by FCB India, with media managed by EssenceMediacom.



DoorDash Australia unveiled "Your Door To More," a campaign showcasing its shift from food delivery to an on-demand service for everyday needs. The 16-film series used animated delivery bags as central characters, chatting about partnerships and quirky items people order. The campaign leaned into Australian humour and portrayed the brand as a facilitator of convenience rather than just food. The campaign, crafted by DDB Sydney with media support from Wavemaker, was designed for film, out-of-home, audio, digital, and social channels, reinforcing DoorDash’s localised positioning.



Xfinity introduced 'Imagine That,' a brand platform intended to depict technology that works seamlessly in the background. The campaign’s two-minute short film reimagined the classic Frankenstein story, showing the monster ‘Frank’ in a home powered by Xfinity’s Internet, mobile, and entertainment ecosystem. The film used Universal Monsters IP to present a metaphor for technology that simplifies and enhances everyday life. The project was developed in collaboration with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by Lance Acord, highlighting Xfinity’s effort to communicate connectivity and entertainment as integrated experiences rather than standalone products.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns that stood out this week.

Super League Kerala - Game before the game ft. Basil Joseph vs Shashi Tharoor by toki

Gucci - The Tiger

Uber - Mast ride. Mast mood. ft. Gautam Gambhir & R Ashwin by FCB India

Cheetos - Anything For Cheetos by Isla Ciudad de México

OpenAI - ChatGPT by OpenAI’s in-house creative team & Isle of Any

Dish with ChatGPT

Pull-Up with ChatGPT

Road Trip with ChatGPT

Doordash - Your Door To More - The Bags by DDB Sydney

Xfinity - WiFi makes your world (and Frank’s) come alive by Goodby Silverstein & Partners New York

Visit Sweden - The Swedish Prescription by Prime Weber Shandwick

Tesco Ireland - It's not a little thing, it's everything by BBH Dublin