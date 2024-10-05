AdSpot: Wendy's, Dream11, Levis and more

In a witty campaign this week, Wendy’s teamed up with McBroken.com to identify regions in the U.S. suffering from broken ice cream machines. Targeting cities like Chicago, Houston, and New York, the fast-food chain rolled into Chicago with an enticing offer of free Frosty treats. This campaign, which followed a teasing announcement, effectively showcased Wendy’s commitment to providing desserts when competitors fall short. The activation was complemented by a digital push, promoting a $1 Frosty deal through the Wendy’s app, ensuring that customers were well-informed and ready to indulge.

In another campaign, ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2024, Dream11 launched the 'Poora Fan Bano' campaign, urging cricket enthusiasts to support the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Featuring cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, the campaign juxtaposes the experiences of 'aadha' (half) fans with 'poora' (true) fans who celebrate the entire spectrum of Indian cricket. Humorous ads illustrate the absurdity of selective fandom, while digital content creators amplify the message. This campaign reinforces the need to promote inclusivity in sports, encouraging all fans to cheer for the women’s team.

On the other hand, Swiggy Instamart's latest campaign features an invisible Falguni Pathak, who shares a lively Garba tutorial for Navratri. The ad playfully depicts Pathak as unseen but impactful, with children dancing to her voice while adults interact with the empty space around her. This humorous narrative aligns with the launch of the ‘Falguni Collection’ on Swiggy Instamart, showcasing essential Navratri items. The campaign cleverly captures the spirit of the festival while reinforcing Swiggy’s position as a go-to source for festive needs.

Let us take a look at all the eye-catching ads from this week.

