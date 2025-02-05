Agency Premier League: Day 1 match results and highlights

Day 1 of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League took place on the 7th of February in Mumbai. It was a day filled with exciting contests and remarkable efforts from the teams. Social Samosa’s efforts in building closer ties within the A&M community seemed to be coming to fruition as agencies from all parts of the city came together showing their sportsmanship and love for cricket.

After an action-packed Day 1, Mudasir Bhat of Smalltown Dreams leads the batting charts with 109 runs, including two half-centuries, followed by Sahil of Havas Rising Stars with 83 runs. Sriram NC (FCB Kinnect Pheonix) and Sagar Karshikar (Ethinos Power Hitters) are also strong contenders for the Batter of the Tournament award. In bowling, Akram (Havas Rising Stars), Moksha D Shah (Goldmonks), and Sunny (Tonic Titans) are the frontrunners. Meanwhile, in the fielding department, standout performers include Aditya Sapre and Sarvesh (DDB Mudra Warriors) alongside Mudasir Bhat.

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 1 of the APL:

Match 1:

Madison World vs. Goldmonks

R: Goldmonks won by 4 wickets

Match 2:

Puretech Digital vs. Akar

R: Puretech Digital won by 26 runs

Match 3:

Bigtrunk ke Maharathi vs. Publicis India

R: Bigtrunk ke Maharathi won by 24 runs

Match 4:

VML Strikers vs. Team Oktobuzz

R: VML Strikers won by 1 run

Match 5:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Bartergram

R: FCB Kinnect Pheonix won by 57 runs

Match 6:

Asymmetriqans vs. DDB Mudra Warriors

R: Asymmetriqans won by 24 runs

Match 7:

FCB Kinnect Royals vs. Social Chutney

R: Social Chutney won by 10 wickets

Match 8:

Content Strikers vs. The Inkredibles

R: The Inkredibles won by 6 wickets

Match 9:

Ethinos Power Hitters vs. NorthStar

R: Ethinos Power Hitters won by 54 runs

Match 10:

09 Strikers vs. Team TSBI

R: Team TSBI won by 6 wickets

Match 11:

Team Schbangers vs. Atom Bombs

R: Team Schbangers won by 27 runs

Match 12:

FCB Strikers vs. Realatte Achievers

R: Realatte Achievers won by 9 wickets

Match 13:

Pivot Warriors vs Obbserv

R: Obbserv won by 6 wickets

Match 14:

Team Socheers vs. WRMustangs

R: WRMustangs won by 9 wickets

Match 15:

DDB Avengers vs. FCB Titans

R: FCB Titans won by 8 wickets

Match 16:

Havas Rising Stars vs. Tonic Titans

R: Havas Rising Stars won by 43 runs

Match 17:

Wife Lovers vs. Panga Mafias

R: Panga Mafias won by 6 wickets

Match 18:

Ethinos Killer vs Essencemediacom Blasters

R: Ethinos Killer won by 43 runs

Match 19:

Bigtrunk ke Maharathi vs. IA Strikers

R: Bigtrunk ke Maharathi won by 20 runs

Match 20:

Smalltown Dreams vs. Pirates of the Arabian

R: Smalltown Dreams won by 123 runs

Match 21:

Koffeetech Warriors vs. Goldmonks

R: Goldmonks won by 9 wickets

Match 22:

Mio Mutants vs. Puretech Digital

R: Puretech Digital won by 9 wickets

Match 23:

Havas Rising Stars vs. Adfactors United

R: Havas Rising Stars won by 27 runs

Match 24:

DDB Mudra Warriors vs. Blink Giants

R: DDB Mudra Warriors won by 3 runs

Match 25:

Team Gozoop Group vs. Team TSBI

R: Team TSBI won by 5 wickets

Match 26:

Chakli Avengers vs. VML Strikers

R: Chakli Avengers won by 8 runs

Match 27:

Bartergram vs. Night Watchmen

R: Night Watchmen won by 7 wickets

Match 28:

Realatte Achievers vs. Awesome APEX

R: Realatte Achievers won by 7 wickets

Match 29:

RVCJ Warriors vs. Social Chutney

R: Social Chutney won by 6 wickets

Match 30

Ting Smashers vs Ethinos Power Hitters

R: Ting Smashers won by 50 runs

Match 31:

Adfactors United vs Tonic Titans

R: Tonic Titans won by 8 wickets

Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is Co-sponsored by Business Standard. Jimmy is the Celebration Partner and Epigamia is the Protein Partner.

