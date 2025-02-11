Collective Artists Network emerges as the winner in badminton at APL S2

Day 5 Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League witnessed an electrifying series of matches as teams clashed for ultimate supremacy in badminton. From intense singles showdowns to high-energy mixed doubles, the tournament showcased talent, determination, and sportsmanship at its finest

Collective Artists Network bagged the winner trophy in an epic Men’s Singles battle against FCB Smash Squad. Dhruv from Collective Artists emerged as the Player of the Tournament. Some of the standout players were Nisha (Collective Artists), Prashant (Socheers), Jainik (Schbang), and Navin (Smash Squad).

Here is the rundown of Day 5:

Preliminary Matches

Men’s Singles

Schbang vs Sociohub – Jainik (Schbang) dominated with scores of 11-3, 11-13, and 11-4.

Socheers vs Chakli Avengers – Prashant (Socheers) secured a win with 11-6, 11-8.

FCB Champs vs Panga Mafias – Nabil (Panga Mafias) won with 11-8, 11-7.

Collective Artist vs Team Apex – Dhruv (Collective Artist) displayed dominance with 11-3, 11-2.

FCB Smash Squad vs Liqvd Titans – Santosh (Liqvd Titans) claimed victory with 11-1 (injury retirement in Game 2).

Bartergram vs SoCheers (Quarterfinals) – Prashant (SoCheers) triumphed with 9-11, 11-9, 11-4.

Schbang vs FCB Champs (Quarterfinals) – Jainik (Schbang) overpowered with 11-4, 11-4.

WRMustangs vs FCB Smash Squad (Quarterfinals) – Smash Squad emerged victorious with 11-8, 11-7.

Collective Artists vs Schbangers (Semifinals) – Dhruv (Collective Artists) won 15-2, 15-12.

Finals: Collective Artists vs FCB Smash Squad – Dhruv led Collective Artists to victory with 21-10, 17-21, 21-13.

Women’s Singles

Schbang vs Sociohub – Srabna (Schbang) dominated with 11-3, 11-3.

Socheers vs Chakli Avengers – Reena (Chakli Avengers) clinched the win with 13-11, 11-7.

FCB Champs vs Panga Mafias – Dhruvita (FCB Champs) won with 11-7, 11-5.

Bartergram vs SoCheers (Quarterfinals) – Preeti (SoCheers) led with 11-3, 11-1.

Schbang vs FCB Champs (Quarterfinals) – Srabna (Schbang) secured victory with 11-5, 11-8.

WRMustangs vs FCB Smash Squad (Quarterfinals) – WRMustangs claimed the win in three games: 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.

Collective Artists vs Schbangers (Semifinals) – Nisha (Collective Artists) displayed dominance with 15-3, 15-1.

Mixed Doubles

Schbang vs Sociohub – Schbang (Balaji & Bhava) won with 11-1, 11-8. Player of the match: Srabna.

Bartergram vs Team Octobuzz – Bartergram (Farhan & Disha) secured victory with 11-4, 11-7.

Socheers vs Chakli Avengers – Socheers (Prashant & Prajakta) dominated with 11-3, 11-4.

Collective Artist vs Team Apex – Collective Artist won with 11-3 (second game retired). Player of the match: Dhruv.

FCB Smash Squad vs Liqvd Titans – FCB Smash Squad (Navin & Jaini) claimed victory with 11-7, 11-6.

Schbang vs FCB Champs (Quarterfinals) – Schbang won with 11-9, 11-4.

Collective Artists vs Schbangers (Semifinals) – Dhruv & Nisha (Collective Artists) triumphed with 15-5, 15-6.

Quarterfinals

Collective Artist vs FCB Kinnect Flickers – Collective Artist secured wins in Men’s Singles (11-3, 11-1), Women’s Singles (11-5, 11-7), and Mixed Doubles (11-3, 11-4). Player of the match: Dhruv.

Smash Squad vs SoCheers – Smash Squad won all three categories: Men’s Singles (15-6, 15-6), Women’s Singles (15-0, 15-3), and Mixed Doubles (15-8, 15-8, 15-13). Player of the game: Navin.

Final

