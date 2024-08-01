SAMMIE2024: Swiggy Instamart and Coca-Cola India bag the most wins

The SAMMIE 2024 Awards celebrated the best social media brands, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the digital ecosystem. This year, numerous brands across various categories were honoured for their creative and impactful social media campaigns.

In the Brands category, 9 Gold and 10 Silver metals were awarded.

Here’s a detailed look at the winners and their accolades.

In the Automobile category, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles clinched the Gold award, while Mahindra Truck and Bus secured the Silver award. The B2B category saw Siemens Limited taking home the Silver award, with Sell on Amazon emerging as the Gold award winner. In the Beauty segment, Swiss Beauty Cosmetics was awarded Silver, with the Gold going to a distinguished brand.

The BFSI category celebrated Kotak811 with the Silver award, while HDFC Bank won the Gold award. For Consumer Electronics, Polycab earned the Silver award. In the FMCG category, Society Tea bagged the Silver award, while Coca-Cola India secured the Gold.

The Healthcare sector saw Manipal Hospitals winning the Gold award. In Real Estate, Housing.com was awarded Silver. The Telecom category was dominated by Vi, who took home the Gold award. In the Miscellaneous category, R for Rabbit secured the Silver award.

The awards for Best Conversational Brand on Social Media were shared by Swiggy Instamart and Amazon Mini, both receiving Silver. Swiggy Instamart also triumphed as the Best Social Media Brand - Instagram, winning the Gold award. For Best Social Media Brand - YouTube, Coke Studio Bharat took home the Gold award. Lastly, the Best Social Media Brand - Influencer Marketing was awarded to Coca-Cola India, earning them the Gold award.

The SAMMIE 2024 Awards acknowledged the achievements in social media marketing, honouring brands that have effectively engaged with their audiences and set new benchmarks in the digital space. This year's winners demonstrate the diverse and innovative strategies employed across various industries. To see the full list, click here.