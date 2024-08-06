Alembic CSR & Havas Life Mumbai launch an AI lullaby platform for speech-impaired mothers

Alembic CSR, in collaboration with Havas Life Mumbai has launched ‘LullabAI’, an AI-enabled platform designed to empower speech-impaired mothers. This platform will enable speech-impaired mothers to create personalised lullabies in their own voices for their babies. This initiative stands at the intersection of generative AI and inclusivity, setting a new benchmark for technological advancements with a heart.

In India, lullabies are more than just songs. They are a profound cultural ritual. They represent a unique bonding experience between a mother and her child, playing a crucial role in a baby’s cognitive, social, and emotional development. For speech-impaired mothers, the chance to share this cherished tradition has long been out of reach. ‘LullabAI’ aims to bridge this gap, offering these mothers an opportunity to create lasting memories with their babies through personalised lullabies.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘LullabAI’ under our always-on initiative of #ForHerWithHer as a testament to our commitment to empowering mothers with a deep sense of purpose. ‘LullabAI' exemplifies how technology can be used to create an everlasting bond between a mother and her child,” said Atul Suri, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head at Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

“This initiative is a beautiful example of using tech to enhance lives and promote inclusivity. We believe every mother deserves to share her unique voice with her child, and ‘LullabAI’ makes that possible,” adds Artica Rajpal, Associate VP & Business Head at Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

The platform harnesses re-imagined AI technology to transform short voice samples from speech-impaired mothers into lullabies. By employing advanced data cleaning, augmentation, and model training techniques, ‘LullabAI’ captures and applies the mother’s voice to a library of pre-recorded lullabies, creating a deeply personal and culturally relevant experience. The personalised lullaby is then available for the mother to play for her baby anytime.

Upon logging into the platform, a mother can choose from a library of lullabies. She then needs to provide a 30-second voice sample, which is used to clean, augment, and apply her voice texture to the selected lullaby. The final personalised lullaby is added to her playlist, allowing her to “sing” to her baby in a way that is uniquely her own.

“Working on ‘LullabAI’ has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Life Mumbai, India. “It made us push the boundaries of tech by re-inventing it to enable a maternal experience that’s profound and essential for early childhood development. It opens many possibilities for mothers and women, at large.”

Sangeeta Barde, CEO at Havas Life Mumbai, India & Regional Head, Havas Life Dubai (Middle East) added, “Our collaboration with Alembic CSR reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for social good and positively impacting business. ‘LullabAI’ is not just about innovation; it’s about touching lives and creating meaningful connections. We are proud to be part of a project that brings such joy and empowerment to mothers.”

The platform - created in collaboration with Perpetual Block, a Pune-based tech company that specializes in leveraging emerging technologies, Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at Brandmusiq, and Anmol Bhave, the multiple national award-winning Sound Designer - took six months to develop, to make the mechanism simple yet transformative.

Access the platform here: lullabai.forherwithher.in