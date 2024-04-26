Neeman's Shoes taps into always-listening phones to connect with people in its new campaign

The latest campaign from Neeman's Shoes alongside its creative partners VML and The Other Half, has crafted a strategy to reach people and their always-listening phones.



The campaign features two animated micro influencers boldly traversing across the country, adorned in Neeman's Shoes, surprising passersby and sparking curiosity with their loud enthusiastic question, "Are those Neeman's shoes?". Neeman’s manages to capture reactions with his guerilla-style approach that adds an element of spontaneity and excitement, creating a more engaging experience for viewers.

But the campaign doesn't just stop there. Micro-influencers, partnered with Boomlet, have joined, amplifying the excitement and further fueling the buzz. As people latch onto the trend, the campaign gains momentum.

Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer of VML, reflects on the 'Are Those Neeman's Shoes?' campaign, stating, "Constraints often fuel creativity! Initially challenged by a tight budget, we forged a truly unique campaign, disrupting traditional marketing norms, and igniting nationwide conversations."



Rohan Kumar, Group Creative Director at VML says “We’ve all experienced it at times. Our phones are listening to us. We’ll be talking about something and minutes later an ad for that pops up on your phone. Some find it eerie. We thought let’s use that power for good – our good to be precise.”



Arjuna Gaur, Film Director, at the boutique creative and production company, The Other Half, emphasizes, "Crafting content with lightheartedness, humour, and a playful approach ensures it resonates with audiences on social media. This is the type of content that people truly enjoy and engage with, breaking free from conventional advertising constraints and amplifying the power of creativity."