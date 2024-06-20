BigBasket's campaign explores K-Drama with Danish Sait

BigBasket's ‘Want Now, Get Now’ campaign, led by the influencer marketing agency Greenroom Now, is generating significant attention in the quick commerce space through collaborations with popular humor creators. The campaign recently hit a high note with a heartwarming reel by comedian and television host Danish Sait. Instagram users are raving about the humorous piece, with personalities like Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Shrestha, Dolly Singh, Shraddha Srinath, Kaneez Surka, and Shravan Sridhar expressing their admiration through shares and comments.

It garnered 1.4 million views overnight. Styled as a scene from a Korean drama, Danish Sait hooks viewers with an emotional interaction between his alter egos Yoon-Hee Minji and Ye Joon. The reel features authentic K-drama elements—soft Korean music, glowy transitions, polaroid-style shots, and emotional exchanges—culminating in a subtle brand integration at the end.