Blenders Pride Fashion Tour honors Indian Fashion with a tribute to Rohit Bal

Fashion is more than just fabric and thread; it is a narrative, a feeling, a story of art, culture, and identity. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour sets this sentiment in motion by opening its most iconic edition yet with a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary Rohit Bal. Known for redefining Indian couture with his intricate craftsmanship and Kashmiri heritage, Bal’s legacy takes center stage in a special evening at Le Méridien, Gurugram, on February 1st, 2025. The showstopper, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, takes the stage, marking the start of a fashion journey like no other.

But this is just the beginning. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is changing the future of fashion, music, and entertainment, making a statement across cities with showcases that push creative boundaries. Partnering once again with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour brings together some of the country’s most influential fashion voices alongside India’s most desirable style icons, crafting a world where fashion is just the beginning.

From Gurugram to Mumbai, Chandigarh to Guwahati and Vizag, each city witnesses a unique interpretation of this fashion revolution. Mumbai hosts a spectacle by Tarun Tahiliani, celebrating contemporary Indian fashion against the glamorous backdrop of the city. Chandigarh sees Kanika Goyal and Jacqueline Fernandez fuse street-style art with haute fashion, while Guwahati experiences Jaywalking’s abstract creativity blending seamlessly with the laid-back essence of AT-LEISURE, brought to life by Tiger Shroff. In Vizag, Bloni by Akshit Bansal with Tamannaah Bhatia crafts a futuristic collision of fashion and technology, redefining the front row of the future.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is more than just a series of fashion showcases; it is a movement, a celebration of the past, present, and future of style. As it sets the course for another year, the tour leaves behind not just memories but milestones that change the very essence of Indian fashion.