Bumble issues an apology following backlash against its anti-celibacy ad

In response to a series of ads criticized for allegedly shaming women who choose to not be sexually active, Bumble has issued an apology. The campaign, featuring messages like 'A vow of celibacy is not the answer' and 'Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun,' drew widespread condemnation.

Netizens took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration, bashing Bumble for its misstep and calling them out for accountability. While Bumble explained that the ads were meant to add humour to the frustrations of modern dating, critics argued that they were in poor taste and contradicted the company's goal of empowering women.

The company acknowledged the grievances and pledged to remove the adverts, which began appearing on billboards in the US the previous month. In a statement shared on social media, Bumble admitted fault, expressing regret for the harm caused and reaffirming its commitment to championing women and marginalized communities' right to personal choice.

As part of its apology, Bumble announced plans to allocate the advertising space to organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline and to make financial donations.

Established in 2014 and publicly listed in 2021, Bumble has faced challenges, particularly regarding its appeal to younger demographics. The company, which also operates Badoo, has witnessed a decline in its stock value since its IPO. In February, it disclosed intentions to reduce its workforce by 30%, equating to roughly 350 employees.