Coca-Cola’s new campaign shows how an epic game of football turns strangers into ‘Intimate Strangers'

Football isn’t just a sport, it’s a universal language. It has the power to unite nations, bridge divides, and create bonds, even between complete strangers. This is the essence of Coca-Cola Argentina's latest campaign, 'Íntimos Desconocidos' or 'Intimate Strangers,' created in collaboration with Mercado McCann, Argentina.
The campaign, made up of four ad films, showcases how football brings people together in the most unexpected ways. Each story highlights how total strangers, despite their differences, find common ground through their love for the game, and, of course, Coca-Cola.
One ad, set in a local bar, introduces Alex and David, two individuals who couldn’t be more different. Alex has a degree in humanities, while David works as a car refurbisher. They don’t know each other and likely wouldn’t cross paths in everyday life. But as they sit watching a football match, the excitement builds. When their team scores a winning goal, they share a spontaneous moment of joy, embracing as if they’ve known each other for years. The voiceover drives home the message, “But football doesn't care about how much you know about each other, it turns strangers into intimate strangers.”
Another film takes us to an office, where Roanna, a seasoned manager, and James, a fresh-faced intern, watch a match with their colleagues. Despite their vastly different experiences—Roanna having spent 20 years at the company and James just starting his first day—they find themselves united in their team’s victory. As they celebrate, the voiceover reminds us, "Football doesn't care for your job title."
In every ad, no matter the setting, one thing remains constant, the presence of Coca-Cola shared in moments of pure connection. The simple act of sipping a Coke while watching a football match becomes symbolic of the deeper bond formed between the characters.
Speaking about the campaign in a press release, the agency behind the ads Mercado Mccan, Argentina said, “Football, the ability to believe and Coca-Cola have a magical effect, uniting people without any prior ties. Each country has its own idiosyncrasies and customs, but this quality of football permeates the entire region, which is characterized by expressing passions in a very particular way.”
Coca-Cola’s ‘Intimate Strangers’ campaign beautifully captures the spirit of football and its unique ability to bring people together, regardless of who they are or where they come from.