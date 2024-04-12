Colgate collaborates with creators to remind people to #BrushTonight!

Colgate has unveiled its latest campaign about the importance of brushing at night. With #BrushTonight! It has teamed up with popular creators Shivesh Bhatia, Natasha Gandhi, Neha Deepak Shah and Shreya Agarwala to help remind people to brush their teeth after eating sweets. As part of the campaign, these creators made videos that looked like dessert tutorials, but in the end, they switched to brushing their teeth with toothpaste instead of dessert.

Based on the revelation that the last thing millions of Indians put on their teeth is sugar and not toothpaste, this activity is being strategically placed during dinner time from 8pm to 12am. All so that a nation of several thousands of sweet lovers remember to end their night with toothpaste, and not sugar.