Dabur Gulabari’s #GulabSeShukriya campaign celebrates everyday heroes this Rose Day

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7th, marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week, setting the tone for love and appreciation. While traditionally associated with gifting roses to romantic partners, the essence of the day goes beyond just romance. It’s a beautiful reminder to express gratitude and affection to those who make our lives special in countless ways.

Building on this, Dabur Gulabari is here with it’s #GulabSeShukriya campaign, encouraging people to honour the everyday heroes who enrich our lives with their silent yet invaluable contributions. Moving beyond the usual exchange of roses among couples, the initiative encourages people to express gratitude to those who silently enrich their lives, our everyday heroes.

Additionally, the campaign highlights an important shift in perspective, urging people to acknowledge the unsung individuals who add value to their daily routines. Whether it’s the security guard who watches over them at night, the house help who ensures everything runs smoothly, or the colleague who always offers a helping hand, #GulabSeShukriya is a simple yet meaningful way to show appreciation.

Moreover, as part of the campaign, Dabur Gulabari has collaborated with influencers and public figures to spread the message, encouraging people to participate by gifting a rose to someone who makes a difference in their lives. This campaign beautifully captures this sentiment, showcasing genuine moments of gratitude that redefine what Rose Day truly stands for.

The campaign is already creating a buzz on social media, with users sharing their own #GulabSeShukriya moments, turning it into more than just a brand initiative. Moreover, Dabur Gulabari invites everyone to take part in this heartwarming initiative because a simple rose and a heartfelt ‘thank you’ can turn any ordinary day into an unforgettable one.

Commenting on the campaign, Virat Khanna, Head of Skin Care, Dabur India Ltd., said, "At Dabur, we believe beauty is more than just skin deep—it lies in the kindness we share and the gratitude we express. Through #GulabSeShukriya, we hope to inspire people to look beyond traditional celebrations and acknowledge the real heroes in their lives."