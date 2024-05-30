DPUCOL’s new campaign empowers aspiring learners to opt for flexible online education

In a world where balancing responsibilities and pursuing higher education often seem mutually exclusive, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth's Centre for Online Learning, Pune (DPUCOL) has taken a step to bridge this gap. Recognising the struggles of individuals who aspire to advance their careers while managing prior commitments, DPUCOL has launched an innovative awareness campaign to promote the benefits of their flexible online MBA program.

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the opportunities their online education programs offer to dedicated individuals. By creating thorough profiles of their ideal consumers, the institute aims to tailor its messages to resonate with different audiences efficiently. The campaign includes the release of three impactful advertisements, each designed to showcase the drive and ambition of individuals who aspire to upskill themselves, whether they are homemakers, blue-collar workers or promotion seekers.

The advertisements showcase ambition and possibilities for better prospects among three people from different backgrounds. Featuring a homemaker, blue-collar worker and promotion seeker, the advertisements begin with them looking at the different programs offered by the university. The people around them question their decision to further education by asking what they would achieve from this. With this, the ads highlight the bold messaging as each individual points out their want to make a difference and upskill themselves.

It underlines the three protagonists’ determination to pursue higher education while balancing family responsibilities, climb the career ladder, and achieve personal and professional recognition. Through this campaign, the university emphasises how DPUCOL’s flexible schedule allows them to pursue an online MBA, balancing education with their daily duties seamlessly.

Going a step further, Dr. D.Y. Patil University has taken to social media, sharing testimonials and success stories from current students and alumni to further promote the campaign. These stories emphasise how the flexible schedule has allowed them to balance education with other responsibilities, highlighting the program’s key features such as course diversity, global accessibility, and career advancement opportunities.

The awareness campaign highlights the challenge of individuals struggling to advance in their careers. Keeping the messaging informative, DPUCOL is not just promoting its programs but also inspiring countless individuals to take a step towards better opportunities and personal growth through a flexible online MBA program.