Facebook's new campaign celebrates community power

Facebook has launched a campaign titled ‘Get more into what you’re into’. Created by Fundamental, the campaign brings into light Facebook’s ability to enrich the lives of its users via people-powered communities. The takeaway? Whatever your interest, Facebook is the platform that will deepen your passion for it.
The narratives are built around four young protagonists who find other like-minded folks on Facebook and end up nurturing and deepening their interests, with delightful outcomes. Their passions vary from gardening to DIY coffee and from unusual topics like ghost stories to finding a niche even when it comes to something as popular as cricket. The shared experiences and collective wisdom from a supportive community make their journeys more enjoyable.
Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, says, “Every day, people across India come to Facebook to create meaningful connections, fuel discovery, and nurture their interests. Their stories continue to inspire us, and this campaign is a celebration of this thriving community that is tapping into the power of people on Facebook to get more into what they are into.”
Speaking about the campaign, Neeraj Kanitkar, Co-Founder and ECD, Fundamental says, “Facebook continues to have an enduring relationship with people even as its place in their lives has been constantly evolving. Starting from a place of connecting with friends and family, young people have started exploring Facebook as a platform to find like-minded people and have conversations around common interests, hobbies and passions. This canvas of connections and communities works in wonderful and often surprising ways. It isn't just about tips and tricks and information about specific things. But also about helping people evolve, belong, discover and be happier. This truth allowed us to tell sharp, warm and human stories. Even in relatively tight durations or through static images. Keerthi, Ronak, Shruti and Adi are composites of so many amazing young people out there who continue to make Facebook their own. We can’t wait to see where they take it next.”
The films have been directed by Shachi Malhotra, produced by Emotion Pictures and the music composed by Rahul Pais. The stills have been shot by Indrajit Rajhkhowa.
The campaign will run across digital channels and cinemas across the country.