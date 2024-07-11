Flipkart’s giant orange activation draws crowds in Mumbai for the Nothing CMF Phone 1

In a creative continuation of Flipkart’s campaign, it has launched a public activation for the newly released CMF Phone 1 by Nothing. Following the successful ‘CMF Orange’ campaign, where customers received a surprise orange with every grocery order, Flipkart has now placed a life-size orange at Marine Drive, Mumbai, capturing the public's attention and generating significant interest.

While the campaign began with a simple yet creative idea with Flipkart’s grocery customers receiving an orange with their orders, what seemed like an ordinary orange revealed different colours when peeled, announcing the phone's feature of interchangeable back covers.

This clever approach generated buzz on social media, as consumers shared their experiences of unpeeling and expressed their excitement for the new smartphone. The hashtag #CMFPhone1ByNothing quickly gained traction, with people eagerly posting pictures and videos of their colourful oranges.

Moving further, in the latest phase of the campaign, Flipkart took the concept to the next level with its on-ground activation featuring a giant orange, strategically placed at one of Mumbai’s most iconic locations, Marine Drive. The life-size orange, like its smaller versions sent to customers, revealed vibrant colours when peeled, symbolising the CMF Phone 1's unique feature of interchangeable back covers. This display not only drew the attention of passersby but also sparked curiosity and excitement about the smartphone.

Additionally, the choice of oranges was intentional and symbolic, as oranges are associated with freshness and vibrancy, qualities that resonate with the CMF Phone 1’s design and features. The act of peeling an orange, revealing layers of colour, mirrors the phone’s interchangeable backs, allowing users to change their phone’s appearance easily. This playful and engaging concept has successfully captured public interest and highlighted the phone’s selling points.

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing, debuting on Flipkart's sale starting 12 pm on July 12, 2024, introduces India's first-ever interchangeable backs. Additionally, the ongoing campaign showcases a fresh and engaging way to promote products and how to effectively capture public interest and generate anticipation for newly launched smartphones.