Galaxy’s new ad with Mrunal Thakur aims to take the guilt out of self-indulgence

There’s a certain quiet comfort to chocolate, the way it slips into our routines and offers a soft pause. Galaxy builds on that emotion, spotlighting how the smallest, often-ignored moments can feel special when we choose to take pleasure in them.

With ‘Take Pleasure’, the campaign encourages women to embrace their uninhibited, unfiltered selves and find joy in moments that feel real and personal. Conceptualised by DDB Tribal, the series of addressable films captures how women find joy in their own rhythm and on their own terms.

Featuring Mrunal Thakur as the face of the campaign, Take Pleasure captures her ease, gracefulness and authenticity as she moves through life’s simple moments, whether she’s gliding through the day, dancing without hesitation, or finding happiness in familiar spaces. Her presence reflects the campaign’s core idea of living freely and taking pleasure in what feels true to oneself.

The ad films show everyday scenes from Mrunal Thakur’s life, the kind we all experience but often overlook. The first film shows her at a children’s party, feeling overwhelmed by the noise. She steps aside, jumps on a bouncy castle, and takes a moment for herself, disconnecting from the chaos around her.

The second film shows her stuck in an elevator, a situation that could easily turn stressful. Instead of worrying, she notices the flickering lights, treats them like club lights, and begins dancing to her own beat, turning a dull pause into something joyful.

The third film follows her at work, surrounded by endless tasks, before she chooses fun, spinning around with a concierge trolley, her small Take Pleasure moment before getting back to her day.

Together, these films reflect how women can embrace their free-spirited side and find joy even in the most ordinary spaces. They remind us that life will always be busy, but there’s still room to take pleasure in what’s right in front of us.

Each story mirrors the spirit of the modern Indian woman, self-assured, curious, and unafraid to feel joy on her own terms. It’s a shift from chasing joy to allowing it, from holding back to letting go.

Galaxy, through this narrative, steps deeper into a more human, lived space. Chocolate becomes more than indulgence; it becomes a companion in real moments. The message reframes self-indulgence as authentic, natural, and free of guilt.Rather than asking people to slow down, it simply shows that pleasure can coexist with life’s chaos.

At its core, Take Pleasure is a gentle reminder: joy doesn’t always arrive with grandeur. Sometimes it’s already here, in the pauses, in the familiar, in the moments we often overlook. The films leave behind a lingering thought: perhaps real pleasure lies not in perfection, but in living freely, just as we are.