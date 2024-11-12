KFC India’s campaign takes a fresh approach to showcase its offerings

In a world where consumers are constantly seeking something extraordinary, something that stands out and sparks conversation. KFC has tapped into that desire.

The brand's latest campaign, 'Taste the Epic,' takes a fresh approach to showcasing its signature offerings. Unveiled today, the campaign celebrates the distinctive flavors of KFC's popular menu items, from the classic Hot & Crispy Chicken and Hot Wings to the boneless Chicken Popcorn, Peri-Peri Boneless Chicken Strips, and a range of Zinger Burgers and Rolls.

The new campaign aims to set itself apart with a bold, larger-than-life concept, transforming KFC’s fan favorites into superheroes. With this creative direction, the company aims to emphasise the uniqueness of its dishes, offering customers not just a meal, but an experience that resonates on a different level.

This shift in tone suggests KFC’s efforts to redefine the way its food is perceived, more than just a meal, it’s a moment of enjoyment, shared and savored.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries said, "Nobody makes chicken like we do, or offers the kind of abundant variety KFC has. 'Taste the Epic' is a bold celebration of KFC’s unmatched taste and variety. Right from cult favourites like Hot & Crispy to boneless snacking options like Chicken Popcorn, to a variety of burgers, rolls and more, there’s something for everyone - whether existing brand loyalists or those trying our food for the first time. The new campaign film, which is the first piece of work showing the fresh, dynamic look for our iconic brand, is based on the insight that “good’ just isn’t enough. Today's generation wants bigger, bolder, and more from everything and every experience. And that’s exactly what they get at KFC – an EPIC meal and experience every single time. Consumers will get to experience KFC's new look & feel over the next few months across various touchpoints.”

The film opens to an ongoing college fest, but a bored Gen Z crowd. For the generation that wants more, this seems mundane and nothing out of the ordinary.

Dissatisfied with the ordinary, two friends decide to leave the concert and embark on a quest for greatness. The duo walk across empty streets in search of this greatness, boredom flashing on their faces until they find themselves in front of the home of KFC. The mundane is immediately forgotten as they peer into the glowing red windows of a restaurant.

KFC’s range of bestselling favourites calls out to them. The duo on-screen is transfixed as they can't decide what to eat amongst so many choices. The voiceover brings alive how they are going to discover greatness in shapes unseen and ways unheard, all while drool-worthy food and the loud crunch of KFC favourites play on the screen. The protagonists are lost in the world of KFC and it’s only when asked, “Are you ready to order?”, that they return to reality, ready to indulge in KFC favourites.

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB India, "In an overstimulated world, where 'good' is no longer enough, the campaign captures the relentless pursuit of elevated experiences of today's generation. It’s no longer about meeting expectations but exceeding them. And that’s exactly what KFC’s golden, crispy chicken in a variety of irresistible flavours and forms delivers. It's not just good, it’s EPIC!”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, “KFC is all about taste that’s unmatched, served in formats that are unmatched too. From the Zingers to the Popcorn, to the Bucket; you name it and KFC has got it. The one right superlative for all this is EPIC. Nothing less than that will do. This new campaign is an ode to this feeling, done in a new and exciting way; a trailer almost, for something EPIC coming India’s way. A sort of a cool, irreverent response to the sentiment of the generation that feels even good is not good enough now.”

The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan.