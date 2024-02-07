Lay's taps into emotional resonance with Ranbir & Neetu Kapoor for its recent campaign

PepsiCo’s Lay's recently launched its campaign, ‘Isey Kehte Hain Pyaar.’ The campaign features Neetu Kapoor along with Lay’s brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor capturing the clash between affection and flavour. The campaign delves into the playful struggle that ensues as the mother-son duo find themselves in a snack showdown for a bag of Lay's chips.

The debut film of the campaign opens with Ranbir and Neetu doing chores. However, the plot thickens when Neetu searches for her missing Lay’s—a pack initially left in her son’s care. The narrative takes a turn as Ranbir, who had been a dutiful son up until now, brings out the hidden Lay’s pack, revealing it with a cheeky smile.

The series of films showcase playful rivalry, where mother and son compete for the pack of Lay’s.

Dissecting the idea behind the campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, told Social Samosa, “When we were doing our consumer immersions, we realised that if you really love something, you don't want to share it. If you really love a food item, you will never really share it even if the person that you need to share it with is the love of your life, and I feel that no bond is stronger than the bond of a mother and a son, or parents and children.”

While capturing this love, Lay’s also talks about its classic flavours. Saumya explains the campaign's intent is to be emotionally resonant while keeping the product at the forefront.

She said, “As marketers, of course, you want to tell emotional stories, but you want to tell emotional stories about your product. And very rarely do you have that amalgamation of the two worlds.”

The campaign is a result of a collaboration between Leo Burnett, PepsiCo India, and Director Vivek Kakkad. Leo Burnett played a crucial role in crafting the strategic framework, while Kakkad brought his critical expertise in coming up with the campaign idea, writing the tagline and the scripts.