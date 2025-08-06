L&T; Finance introduces AI-powered microsite featuring Jasprit Bumrah, extends 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' campaign

L&T Finance Ltd.(LTF) launched an AI-powered micrositethat allows users to create personalised business posters and taglines featuring the company’s brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. These posters can also be shared on social media, with selected participants having the opportunity to feature in LTF’s Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign.

The company stated that it is among the early adopters in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to introduce an AI-powered microsite in a customer-facing campaign. The platform is intended to enable business owners to engage with the brand in a personalized format.

Commenting on the initiative,Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF, said, “Our intuitive microsite showcases our dedication to empowering customers beyond just offering financial solutions. We are celebrating game changers in businesses by leveraging new-age AI tech as it allows them to craft their business tagline and generate a personalised business poster featuring Jasprit Bumrah. It not only helps them significantly enhance their visibility but also prominently places their business in the spotlight, powered by our Business Loans.”

The microsite launch followed the earlier release of a television commercial (TVC) built around the tagline ‘Aapke Business Ka Game Changer’. The TVC drew parallels between Jasprit Bumrah’s impact on the cricket field and LTF’s approach to business financing. Moreover, it positioned Bumrah’s attributes, precision, speed, and control, as reflective of the company’s Business Loan offering aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The campaign also highlighted key features such as a Digitised loan application process, quick disbursal, and an app-based withdrawal facility. These have been developed to address challenges commonly faced by SMEs, including cash flow management and access to working capital.

Kavita Jagtiani added, “Our brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah is renowned for his precision, consistency, and ability to deliver under pressure. He embodies the qualities of a ‘Game Changer’. Our TVC strategically leverages his image to effectively communicate the reliability and high-performance nature of our Business Loan offerings to a vast audience.”

The commercial aired on national and regional business news channels during market hours to reach professionals and decision-makers. The campaign was then further extended through a high-visibility media mix across seven cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, using a combination of Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) formats.

The campaign’s outdoor placements included hoardings across 80 sites in SME clusters and digital billboards in high-traffic zones. Airport branding in key hubs like Mumbai and Delhi contributed more than 10 million impressions. In-flight magazine advertisements were also used to engage a premium, captive audience and ensure sustained recall.

Additionally, the campaign features customer testimonial videos on the company’s website and YouTube channel, highlighting individual business experiences with LTF’s loan offerings. These content pieces, along with the broader media plan, have contributed to the campaign’s overall reach, with the TVC garnering over 28 million views, and the broader campaign achieving an impressive 4.5 million total social engagements. Ultimately, the campaign remains active across multiple platforms, continuing to engage SME audiences through both traditional media and digital experiences.