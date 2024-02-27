McDonald’s France delights stay-at-home diners with a musical twist

Stuck at home with nothing to wear, or battling a bad skin day? Perhaps you've had a hectic day at work and forgot to pack your lunch, or faced a long night preparing for an important presentation with no time to cook. In those moments of frustration and adulting, what happens if you crave a McDonald's meal? McDonald's France has found a quirky approach to address this dilemma.

Its campaign captures the feeling of being 'hangry' and 'frustrated', emotions familiar to many of us. We empathise with these struggles as we see ourselves reflected in them. Consequently, it portrays McDonald's as our saviour in these moments, offering comfort and joy precisely when we need it most.

Thus showcasing McDonald's M+ home delivery service as a solution to these common frustrations. The campaign intends to effectively tap into the emotions of its audience. It not only emphasises the convenience of having McDonald's delivered right to your doorstep but also reinforces the brand's role as a reliable partner during life's most challenging moments.

Introducing the New McDonald's M+ Home Delivery Service rhyme, McDonald's France, in collaboration with TBWA Paris, sets the stage for innovation. Directed by Bjorn Ruhmann, the film blends catchy music with comical everyday scenarios, perfectly capturing the essence of the brand's innovative approach.

With a playful and entertaining tone, the advertisement engages viewers and intends to reinforce McDonald's position as a leader in fast-food delivery. Through its witty execution and relatable content, the campaign leaves a lasting impression, enticing customers to experience the ease and enjoyment of McDonald's M+ home delivery service.