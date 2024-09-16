When Neeraj Chopra embraced power of Galaxy AI on his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 in Paris

In the fast-paced world of tech, where features get cooler and screens get bigger, one thing is quietly taking over and that’s AI. It's no longer just a buzzword whispered at conventions or used across ads, it's become a silent partner in our everyday lives, working from the moment we wake up. Whether it’s predicting our next move on our smartphones, helping students with their studies, or automating our tasks at work, AI is everywhere—listening, learning, and adapting without us even realising.

Leading the change in this AI revolution, Samsung is turning its smartphones into something more than just ‘smart’, making them more intuitive and personal. With features that understand our needs, Samsung’s devices aim to use AI, turning complex tasks into simpler ones. Additionally, with Samsung embracing new technological advancements, their latest devices powered by Galaxy AI aim to set the ongoing pace.

As part of its latest campaign, Samsung highlights the universal struggle of being abroad, where the language often feels like some sort of code—a common challenge most of us encounter while travelling. Imagine Neeraj Chopra in Paris, surrounded by the breathtaking views but struggling to understand the French language. Haven’t we all been there! That awkward moment when you're just smiling and nodding, hoping for the best because you can’t quite understand what was said.



However, to solve this, Samsung takes us on a journey with Neeraj Chopra through Paris, showcasing how the Galaxy Z Fold6 becomes his ultimate travel companion. The campaign illustrates how Galaxy AI, with just a simple button press, translates French to Hindi for Neeraj, turning his confusion into understanding.

Additionally, the second TVC features Neeraj Chopra struggling with international travel guidelines in a foreign language. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 aided him with Google Translate during his trip, his companion came to the rescue once more. Using Note Assist and Galaxy AI, it translated and summarised the lengthy document, making complex tasks more manageable.

Throughout this campaign, Samsung aims to highlight the practical applications of the Galaxy Z Fold6, emphasising how it simplifies tasks on the go. In doing so, Samsung not only showcases the device's features but also demonstrates how its technology enhances everyday life.



Consequently, the campaign highlights how Neeraj Chopra isn’t just an athlete, but a global icon with a lifestyle that matches his ambition—making the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 his ideal companion.

To experience the Galaxy AI, you simply scan the QR code and download—wherever you are, on any device to discover how Galaxy can make technology work for you!