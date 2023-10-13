On International Day of the Girl Child, Astral Foundation spotlights Padma Shri Awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal in an inspiring short film

In celebration of International Girl Child Day, Astral Limited and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the Astral Foundation, released a short film,inspired by the extraordinary efforts of Sunder Paliwal in Piplantri, Rajasthan. He is dedicated to protecting girls and preserving water and trees in the village.

In 2006, Shyam Sunder Paliwal began a mission in memory of his daughter. They plant 111 saplings for each newborn girl in Piplantri village. As part of this initiative, parents open bank accounts for their daughters, committing not to marry them off before 18 or engage in female foeticide. This initiative has brought prosperity to Piplantri and addressed Rajasthan's water scarcity.

With the short film release, Astral Foundation supports the initiative. This year, they've set up a 13-kilometer water pipeline for the project and planted 5,000 trees to celebrate 42 new daughters born in Piplantri on International Day of the Girl Child.

Speaking of the association, Kairav Engineer, Director, Astral Limited, said, “We're honored to join Padma Shri Shyam Sunder Paliwal in celebrating this inspiring initiative, showcasing the power of collective action for positive change. We have supported the initiative this year by installing a 13 km pipeline and planting 5,000 trees. Join us in commemorating International Day of the Girl Child with this campaign.”

Jagruti Engineer, Director, Astral Limited also mentioned, “We are deeply privileged to stand alongside Padma Shri Shyam Sunder Paliwal in support of this initiative to create a better society and a healthier planet. We are deeply committed to championing forward-thinking projects that help in building a sustainable future.”