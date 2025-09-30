OpenAI’s global campaign highlights ChatGPT’s role in everyday life and work

After its Super Bowl debut last February, OpenAI has rolled out its first extended global brand campaign for ChatGPT, showcasing how the AI assistant is being used in everyday life.

The campaign, featuring evocative, slice-of-life stories, blends cinematic storytelling with product demonstrations, illustrating how people are exploring and expressing themselves through the fast-growing AI platform.

Three 30-second spots were released in the U.S. and U.K. on Sunday, with additional films expected later this year. Each scenario highlights ordinary yet exploratory tasks, such as a young man using ChatGPT to find a recipe to impress a new romantic partner, another seeking fitness tips, and siblings planning a road trip. In every spot, the action unfolds quietly before a prompt appears on screen, revealing the user’s request. ChatGPT’s responses then scroll upward like movie credits, giving viewers, whether or not they have used the platform, a glimpse of its potential.

The campaign was produced in-house in collaboration with indie agency Isle of Any and director Miles Jay. It will run on television, streaming platforms, paid social, and through out-of-home ads and influencer partnerships.

In India, the company has adopted a pared-back approach, launching outdoor ads featuring simple prompts against minimal backgrounds, a striking contrast to the usually vibrant, attention-grabbing billboards. The billboards were installed across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Jaipur.

The campaign also emphasises human-led creativity, even as it showcases AI. As per the media reports, Zack Stubenvoll, executive creative director at OpenAI, noted that ChatGPT was used as a co-creator during production, helping brainstorm characters and ideas, while the creative process remained anchored in traditional techniques like shooting on 35mm film.

Kate Rouch, CMO of OpenAI, added that the combination of human craft and AI input reinforces the campaign’s message: ChatGPT is a tool to enhance human creativity.

The campaign marks a creative shift from OpenAI’s earlier Super Bowl spot, The Intelligence Age, which cost $14 million and used pointillism-style animation to depict historic innovations like airplanes and television alongside AI developments preceding ChatGPT.

With the appointment of Rouch as CMO in December and Michael Tabtabai as global creative lead in August, the brand has begun building an in-house marketing infrastructure aimed at expanding the AI assistant’s reach.