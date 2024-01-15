Parle-G’s latest TV campaign advocates instilling values in children

Parle Products, a biscuit brand in India, unveils its latest TV campaign for the iconic Parle-G. Building on the heartwarming 'G Maane Genius' theme, the brand explores children's authentic empathy. Following the success of the 2022 campaign, Parle introduces a series of 15-second films crafted by Thought Blurb Communications. These mini-campaigns capture the emotional essence, showcasing kids in everyday scenarios, and highlighting their meaningful connections with family and friends.

Enter the realm of the 'Dadaji' film—a journey echoing the nostalgia of childhood. Remember those cherished moments of racing home to indulge in hours of TV, only to later abandon it for a football or cricket match with your friends? As children, these seemingly trivial choices become our treasures, capturing the happiness of being young.

The ad intricately captures a heartfelt sacrifice within this routine—choosing to let go of those blissful TV hours because Dadaji peacefully dozes beside. It's a beautiful subtle portrayal of a child's selfless act fueled by the profound love for their grandparents or loved ones.

Similarly, the other films from the series like 'The Musical Chairs', 'Puppet Show', 'Science Project', and 'Toy Store' share a common theme—the idea of sacrificing personal victories or joys to bring happiness to others.

These films show situations that children may easily find themselves in. The intuitive need to help others is encompassed in the signature thought of this series, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’, thereby showing how each film beautifully depicts how children willingly let go of their chances at winning or personal joy to assist their loved ones.